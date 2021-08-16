LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound recently completed its 40th summer program. Fifty-five students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire participated in this residential college preparatory experience. Following proper COVID-19 protocols, the program made the decision to transition to a smaller, cohort-based program, and each cohort lived on the NVU-Lyndon campus for two weeks at a time.
Along with the three full-time Upward Bound staff members, students were joined on campus by 6 tutor counselor mentors (TCMs) who served with the Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program (LEAP) and lived residentially with students acting as mentors and role models. They played an integral part of the success of the program: running activities, tutoring in academic classes, teaching elective classes, keeping students engaged, and sharing their personal experiences. Most of these members are former Upward Bound students, and all of them had served at least one term prior. Their energy, passion and leadership made this a positive experience for the students who were challenged to grow academically, socially and culturally all summer long while also pursuing their college goals.
Throughout the summer residential program, students were immersed in a college preparatory environment with five hours of daily academic classes in the morning followed by social activities and elective classes in the afternoon, all with the purpose of pushing them outside their comfort zones. The program offered a selection of over 15 challenging academic courses throughout the summer including: SAT Prep, Calculus, Algebra, Geometry, College Writing, Public Speaking and College Counseling. In addition, students were offered 12 elective courses each section which included a book club that studied two John Lewis books; “March” and “Across the Bridge,” along with Musical Theatre, Photography, Fitness, Basketball, Creative Writing, Public Speaking: Gamified, History, Science Exploration, Art, Robotics and Yoga.
At the end of the summer, all scholars took a full unofficial SAT in which the entire program scored nearly 100 points above the national average for similar income students and the rising seniors scored 200 points above this average! This summer the Upward Bound students took full advantage of the opportunity to grow personally, academically and socially, and were happy to have in-person programming after a Virtual Summer Program last year.
Beyond coursework, students had the opportunity to participate in 10 in-person college tours this summer: NVU-Lyndon, Middlebury College, Boston College, Northeastern, Central Maine Community College, University of Maine at Farmington, Thomas College, University of Maine-Orono, Husson University and Colby College. Many of these tours allowed students to connect with members of campus-based Student Support Services, another federally-funded TRIO community organization. Building upon these tours was a “Major Aspirations” seminar where several former Upward Bound students spoke about their college and career experiences. The UB students benefited greatly from hearing about the successes and struggles of other first-generation and/or low-income college students and how they successfully overcame common obstacles – most of them only a few years removed from being students in the program themselves.
The summer program is an important part of the entire Upward Bound experience, and the staff uses this opportunity to build relationships with every student that will carry into the school year and throughout their high school and college experience. During the academic year, the program will offer a variety of academic, community and leadership opportunities, as well as cultural and social events to help students better prepare for college and their future.
Additionally, staff will meet with students monthly at their schools and invite them to on campus meetings and off-campus trips in order to continue building on the relationships they developed this summer. Upward Bound firmly believes that these experiences will better prepare students for success in high school, college and their future.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. Lyndon State College Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. Upward Bound students come from nine participating high schools, and are committed to achieving their postsecondary dreams. For more information please contact: Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
