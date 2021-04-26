Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound Still Accepting Applications

LYNDON CENTER — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program is still accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic year and summer residential program. Upward Bound is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Education that is committed to providing modest-income, first generation, and college bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. Students spend six weeks of their summers on the campus of NVU-Lyndon where they take college preparatory courses including SAT Prep, hold volunteer work study positions in the local community to explore careers, and spend evenings engaged in a variety of activities designed to expand their educational opportunities and promote cultural and inter-personal growth in preparation for post-secondary education.
The program plans to hold a modified socially distanced residential program this summer. While in the program, Upward Bound will support students throughout the academic year with consistent in school check-ins, on campus workshops, college tours, leadership conferences, cultural activities and community service. Upward Bound also hosts numerous workshops throughout the year on topics such as: college and career exploration, SAT prep, financial aid, community engagement and advocacy, and team building. Upward Bound is free for any eligible participating student, and active students in good standing receive a small monetary stipend every month.
Each year students are selected from 10 area high schools in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and Northern New Hampshire including: Blue Mountain Union, Canaan Memorial, Craftsbury Academy, Danville, Hazen Union, Lake Region Union, Lyndon Institute, Woodsville, St. Johnsbury Academy, and Rivendell Academy. Eligible students must be in 8-11th grade, earn good grades in a college preparatory course load, be the first generation in their family to obtain a four-year college degree, and come from a modest income family. Students are considered first generation if neither of their parents or legal guardians possess a bachelor’s degree. Financial eligibility is determined by taxable income which must be below 150 percent of the current poverty rate. A family of four is eligible if their taxable income for the 2020 tax year is less than $39,750.
Applications can be found in the guidance offices at participating high schools, or you are encouraged to apply online on our website: www.lyndonupwardbound.com, or by visiting the following URL: https://nvul-ub-pub.studentaccess.com/appform/default.aspx?guid=3b10f294-da2f-4a5e-8d59-cc52634645ca
For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
