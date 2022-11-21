Northumberland Couple Receive “ROCKSTAR” Award By NHPIE

GROVETON, NH — Groveton Elementary School recently announced that Ben and Kari Hickey are the recipients of the “ROCKSTAR” award by New Hampshire Partners in Education (NHPIE).
Ben and Kari Hickey are longtime residents of Northumberland and can be found throughout the North Country volunteering at many events, all to support the children and community of Northumberland. Kari was the former chairman of the GES PTO and is actively involved in the Booster Club at Groveton High School. Both Ben and Kari have volunteered many hours as youth coaches, event organization and spearheading many of the schools’ fundraising events.
Principal Josh Smith says, “When the Hickeys are a part of it, you just know that things will run smoothly and that they will be there from open to close or at a moment’s notice to help however they can. We are very lucky to have the Hickeys and are thankful for all they do for the entire community. We could not think of a better recipient for the Rockstar award then our very own Ben and Kari Hickey.”
“The Hickeys are the proud parents of quadruplets who are active in a variety of community activities and certainly take after their parents with energy and enthusiasm. The Hickeys are an excellent choice to represent GES and SAU 58 for their dedication to help all of our students #roarandsoar,” said Superintendent Dr. Ronna HasBrouck.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.