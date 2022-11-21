Northumberland Couple Receive “ROCKSTAR” Award By NHPIE
Kari and Ben Hickey (Courtesy photo)

GROVETON, NH — Groveton Elementary School recently announced that Ben and Kari Hickey are the recipients of the “ROCKSTAR” award by New Hampshire Partners in Education (NHPIE).

Ben and Kari Hickey are longtime residents of Northumberland and can be found throughout the North Country volunteering at many events, all to support the children and community of Northumberland. Kari was the former chairman of the GES PTO and is actively involved in the Booster Club at Groveton High School. Both Ben and Kari have volunteered many hours as youth coaches, event organization and spearheading many of the schools’ fundraising events.

