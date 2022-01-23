NORTHUMBERLAND, NH — Crotched Mountain Foundation and SAU 58 — Northumberland, Stratford, and Stark school districts — recently announced a new partnership through Crotched Mountain’s CMF Kids program. Crotched Mountain has provided an investment of $50,000 to support SAU 58’s special education services.
The SAU applied for, and received, this grant to enhance the reading services provided to students with complex disabilities within the special education and general education settings. The SAU is offering all reading teachers, as well as, special educators, Orton-Gillingham training, which is a multi-sensory, structured, sequential and diagnostic approach of instruction for reading development for students of various ages, learning styles and disabilities. Orton-Gillingham is a scientific, evidence based approach that will enhance students’ reading and writing skills.
CMF Kids, Crotched Mountain Foundation’s newest community-based program, provides partnership support targeted towards programs that focus on the improvement of educational outcomes for children with complex disabilities.
“SAU #58 and the Administrative Team are always looking for ways to support and improve student learning. Opportunities for professional development and the financial means to offer enhanced trainings are so well-received and welcomed by all of us. It is always our primary focus to find ways to better and best support student learning. This program will help us enhance our knowledge of reading models to reach some of the most challenged learners. Michelle Mason is a true advocate for our Student Services Department with a heart to uplift all of our learners to their highest level. We are grateful and thrilled,” said Dr. Ronna Cadarette, Superintendent of Schools.
“Since 1953, Crotched Mountain Foundation has worked towards helping children, students, and adults with disabilities achieve maximum independence to live in their community,” said Ned Olney, president and CEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation. “With CMF Kids, we are excited to partner with our local school districts in supporting their special education needs and ensuring the extraordinary students of New Hampshire have every opportunity for success.”
CMF is investing more than $200,000 in support of special education initiatives in six New Hampshire public school districts through the Foundation’s CMF Kids program. Along with SAU 58, other selected partners for the first round of awards include: Berlin School District, Milan School District, Lisbon Regional School District, Warren School District and White Mountains Regional School District.
Investments ranged between $5,300 and $50,000 and support a variety of initiatives including vocational training, increased community access through transportation, professional teacher development, a paraprofessional training program, and a district-wide comprehensive needs assessment.
To learn more about CMF Kids, visit cmfkids.org.
The Crotched Mountain Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 1953 with a mission to serve individuals with disabilities and their families, embracing personal choice and development, and building communities of mutual support. CMF provides case management, day programming and residential services for adults with disabilities, as well as grant funding to support the education of children with disabilities. For more information, visit cmf.org.
