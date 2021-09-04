Northumberland School District Local Recognized as an NAAEE CEE-Change Fellow

Patti Dugan-Henriksen, of Groveton High School, joins 29 other environmental educators selected by The North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) as part of its first CEE-Change Fellowship cohort. CEE stands for Civics and Environmental Education.
Dugan-Henriksen is part of an international community of educators working to build an equitable and sustainable future within the environmental education field through a joint civics and environmental education Community Action Project.
Superintendent Dr. Ronna Cadarette praised her work to engage students in work that is significant to our times such as her bio energy unit. “Mrs. Dugan-Henriksen contributes to this work through her involvement and leadership with SAU #58 teachers as an anchor with our science competency work. The relevance of quality science integration and a strong understanding of how our choices play an integral role in the environment will help to ensure a brighter future for our entire community,” said Cadarette. “We are very excited to have Patti represent us and lead the charge for positive progression to expose our students to the fullness of environmental science education. She is an inspiration for all of the children of SAU #58.”
The Class of 2021 sets out to foster leadership within schools and at the community level, promote civic engagement and environmental responsibility, and ultimately build more resilient and healthy communities. Fellows receive networking and professional development opportunities, access to mini-grants to support their projects, and leadership training. This fellowship is supported in part through a cooperative agreement with the US EPA and additional funding from the Cedar Tree Foundation.
Cadarette said, “Mrs. Dugan-Henriksen will be a resource for both staff and students alike to provide sustainability both literally and figuratively as it relates to our continual curriculum review. We could not be more proud to have her participate in this fellowship.”
Learn more about Patricia Dugan-Henriksen and the other 29 Fellows in this link: https://naaee.org/our-work/programs/ee360/ceechangefellows.
The CEE-Change Fellowship
The Civics and Environmental Education (CEE) Change Fellowship Program is NAAEE’s newest initiative to support leadership and innovation in civics and environmental education across the country. NAAEE recognizes the value in bringing together environmental and civic engagement educators to learn from each other and collaborate to scale up our impact as we work to create a more equitable and sustainable future.
The CEE-Change Fellowship is a part of the National Environmental Education Training Program established by the US EPA’s Office of Environmental Education, a national professional development program that has been building the professional capacity of educators since 1992. The program also focuses on building leadership skills and providing high-quality resources for the field. For more information on the CEE-Change Fellowship, visit https://naaee.org/our-work/programs/ee360/ceechangefellows.
