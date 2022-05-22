NVRH Auxiliary Presents $9,500 In Scholastic Achievement Awards

These individuals recently received Scholastic Achievement Awards from the NVRH Auxiliary on May 14: from left, Delaney Payeur, a senior at Southern Maine Community College, studying to be a radiologist technician, $2,500; Kadienne Whitcomb, a freshman at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, studying exercise science, $1,000; Liza Morse, planning to attend UVM, to study Biology, $1,000; and Lance Abella, a senior at Franklin Pierce University, in Health Science, $2,500. Olivia Matteis, attends UVM, majoring in Nursing, BSN, $2,500. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY – The Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Auxiliary recently announced on May 13th the five recipients of the Scholastic Achievement Awards, which totaled $9,500 and is presented annually to both high school and adult students who are pursuing a career in healthcare.
Scholastic Achievement Award Committee Chair Beulah McGinnis presented a $2,500 award to Delaney Payeur, of Waterford (Radiology Technician); Lance Abella, of St. Johnsbury (Health Sciences); and Olivia Matteis, of East Burke (BSN, Nursing). Kadienne Whitcomb, of West Burke, and Liza Morse, of Danville, each received a $1,000 award as well. Whitcomb will be attending NVU-Lyndon to study Exercise Science. Morse will be attending University of Vermont and to study Biology.
The NVRH Auxiliary also held their Annual Scholastic Achievement Award Raffle drawing. All proceeds of the raffle supported the NVRH Scholastic Achievement Awards.
The winners were: Ted and Susan Houle, Mike Matteis, Carl Erickson, Diana Gibbs, Anne Cowles, Vinnie Matteis, Gail Roberts, Mike Rousse, Laural Ruggles, Tiffany Kendall, Kaylee Greene, Cindy Gordon, Laurel St. James, Samantha Gale, Charlotte Hutchins and Jackie Dadourian.
The NVRH Auxiliary is actively recruiting volunteers for the information desk, the gift shop, mammography department, dietary department, Reiki and music services, laundry, administrative and business offices, knitting and the Board of Trustees. Anyone interested in volunteering at NVRH should visit www.nvrh.org/volunteer, or call the Volunteer Services department at (802) 748-7310.
