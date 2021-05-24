NVRH Hospital Auxiliary Presents $9,500 In Scholastic Achievement Awards

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Auxiliary presented Scholastic Achievement Awards, which totaled $9,000, to six students on April 30. The awards were presented by Scholastic Achievement Award Committee Chair, Beulah McGinnis. The NVRH Auxiliary provides Scholastic Achievement Awards annually to both high school and adult students who are pursuing a career in healthcare.
Katelyn Brown, from Danville, a junior at University of Southern Maine and a Nurse Anesthetist-CRNA student; and Ember Rousseau, from St. Johnsbury, a junior at Norwich University, a member of the Corp of Cadets, Nursing, each received a $2,500 award to assist them with their college expenses.
Olivia Hudson, from Lyndonville, Kylee Lapete from St. Johnsbury, Holden Middleton from Newark, and Hannah Roberts from Lyndon Center, each received a $1,000 award from the NVRH Auxiliary. Hudson will be attending Norwich University, Lapete will be attending Montana State University, and Hannah Roberts will be attending the University of Vermont. All three students will be studying nursing. Middleton will attend UVM and will concentrate his studies in physical therapy.
The NVRH Auxiliary also held their Annual Scholastic Achievement Award Raffle drawing. The winners of the raffle were Linda Johnson, $300 cash; Bruce Corrette, $200 cash (donated back); Alice Kitchel, $100 cash; Kim Brown, Vermont Teddy Bear; Jeannette Farmer and Jay Sprout, Burke Mountain Resort Ski Lift Ticket; Cathy Boykin and Dr. Schein, Burke Mountain Resort Bike Lift Ticket; Fred Wells and Judy Desrochers, Cabot Creamery Gift Box; David Brown and Karla Cornelius-Thielmann, hand-made sweaters and hats; and Cynthia Keenan, Nancy Fried, Gladys Batchelder and Fred Kitchel, Miss Lyndonville Diner certificates. All proceeds of the raffle supported the NVRH Scholastic Achievement Awards.
