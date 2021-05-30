LYNDON — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun their 40th annual summer program. Fifty-six students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire are participating in this year’s six-week program.
Upward Bound students will stay residentially on the NVU-Lyndon campus for the academic program which focuses on SAT preparation, college math and writing, science and foreign language. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this year each grade will be invited to stay on campus for two weeks each in compliance with social-distancing guidelines.
The program will also run its first ever eighth-grade success program which focuses on helping the next generation of Upward Bound students successfully transition from middle to high school and begin preparing for college.
Throughout the summer students will have the opportunity to get ahead in their education through in-depth coursework and one-on-one tutoring, participate in leadership and cultural activities, explore potential career and college options, and develop important academic, social and intrapersonal skills. They will also have the unique opportunity to attend virtual college tours, take elective classes that interest them such as theater, dance, creative writing and fitness, and build mentor relationships with Lyndon Upward Bound alumni and current college students.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation, college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. Upward Bound students come from eight participating high schools, and are committed to achieving their postsecondary dreams. For more information contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
