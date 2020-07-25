NVU-Lyndon Student Wins Honorable Mention In National Design Competition

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student Neil TS Flanders received an honorable mention in the University & College Designers Association’s (UCDA) Vote 2020 Student Poster Design Initiative. Winning entries can be viewed on the UCDA website at https://www.ucda.com/vote-2020-winners/.
A panel of design educators from across North America reviewed the 26 contest entries and awarded two first places and six honorable mentions.
Students in NVU Prof. Kelly Glentz Brush’s spring 2020 Advanced Typography course entered the contest, and Flanders’s winning poster will be included in an upcoming issue of the UCDA magazine. Many entries from NVU-Lyndon Graphic Design majors are displayed on the UCDA website. All entries are available here https://www.ucda.com/photos/set/10/.
Of the contest, UCDA said: “Design educators have the capability to help students get civically involved, and student designers have the power to inspire the public to register to vote in the 2020 local and general elections. This year, the Vote 2020 Student Poster Design Initiative helps promote civil engagement by enabling students to design an original, nonpartisan poster for print or social media use.”
Flanders is a student in NVU’s Visual Arts program on the Lyndon campus, which offers in-depth degrees in Graphic Design and Animation and Illustration with additional concentrations in illustration and game design. In this program, students work with faculty experts and motivated peers to develop professional-level skills that stand out to employers after graduation. NVU Visual Arts alumni have worked locally and at firms around the country, including LEGO, Life is Good, Zutano, and Levi’s.
