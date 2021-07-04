NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound 40th Summer Program In Full Swing!

LYNDON — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program’s 40th annual Summer Program is in full swing! Thirty-five students from across the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire have taken part in the program. An estimated 56 students are anticipated to participate in the six-week-long academic boot camp.
Participating Upward Bound students stay residentially on the NVU-Lyndon campus and dedicate their days to intensive SAT preparation, college math and writing, science and social studies. The program gives students the opportunity to get ahead in their education through in-depth coursework and one-on-one tutoring, participate in leadership and cultural activities, explore potential career and college options, and develop important academic, social and interpersonal skills. They will also have the unique opportunity to attend virtual college tours, take elective classes that interest them, such as theater, dance, creative writing and fitness, and build mentor relationships with Lyndon Upward Bound alumni and current college students.
In addition to the dedicated area high school students taking part in the summer program, the NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Program has six high-achieving scholars serving as tutor counselors this year. Each of the tutor counselor’s has served in this role before and have elected to return, despite the difficulties and differences presented by COVID-19 this year, to positively impact the lives of current students. Of the returning tutor counselors, five are alumni of the NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound program who are passionate about the mission of the program and benefited from its services when they were high school students.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation, college bound and come from modest income backgrounds. Upward Bound students come from eight participating high schools and are committed to achieving their postsecondary dreams. For more information contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
