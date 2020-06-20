LYNDON — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun their 40th annual Summer Program. Fifty-two students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire are participating in this year’s five-week program.
Upward Bound students typically stay on the NVU-Lyndon campus for the Academic Program which focuses on SAT preparation, college math and writing, science and foreign language. Due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, we have developed an online curriculum that will allow students to complete coursework and program activities from home. Throughout the summer students will have the opportunity to get ahead in their education, participate in leadership and cultural activities and explore potential careers options. They will also have the unique opportunity to attend virtual college tours, take elective classes that interest them such as theater, creative writing, and fitness, and prepare for their future as college students.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation, college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. Upward Bound students come from eight participating high schools, and are committed to achieving their postsecondary dreams. For more information please contact: Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.