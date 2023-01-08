Since its inception, the Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has provided first-generation, moderate-income students from area high schools the guidance and opportunities needed to help them achieve their post-secondary educational dreams.
Since 1964, across the nation, millions of high school students from moderate-income homes have become the first in their families to earn a college degree through the federally-funded TRIO Upward Bound programs that operate in each state. Established as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty, these programs invite high school students from moderate-income families to study on a college campus. During the school year, they have access to tutoring and academic counseling to keep them on track for graduation, and during the summer, they move into residence halls and enroll in classes designed to prepare them for the year ahead.
The TRIO Programs (initially just three programs) are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and are referred to as TRIO. TRIO students are first generation, college bound, and from moderate income families and/or are students with disabilities. Vermont’s TRIO programs are federally funded educational opportunity programs assisting over 8,000 middle school, high school and college bound adults throughout Vermont. Vermont’s TRIO programs include Talent Search, Educational Opportunity Centers and GEAR UP, all hosted by VSAC (Vermont Student Assistance Corp.) and the college based Student Support Services and Upward Bound. Combined, these programs receive over 9 million dollars in federal funds to promote access to and success in higher education for Vermont students.
In 1980, at what was then known as Lyndon State College, Lyndon-Upward Bound began its first 5-year grant cycle, working with 50 students from 13 area high schools. In the years since, the program has provided service to over 1,000 students from across the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and Northern New Hampshire. It is committed to providing modest-income, first-generation, college-bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works annually with 75 students, in 10 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary goals. Students spend six weeks of their summer living on the campus of NVU-Lyndon where they take college preparatory courses, hold volunteer work study positions in the community, and participate in activities on campus while living in the residence halls. Upward Bound also provides academic guidance and support to students throughout the school year where students participate in community service activities, financial aid workshops, leadership and cultural events, and college tours. As one of the federally-funded TRIO programs through the US. Department of Education, Upward Bound is free for any eligible participating student.
According to the Pell Institute for the Study of Opportunity in Higher Education, only 16 percent of students from the lowest income quartile achieve a bachelor’s degree by the age of 24. Over the last 10 years, Lyndon Upward Bound students graduated at an impressive rate of 70 percent. And those same students excel in all parts of their educational world: 65 percent of Lyndon Upward Bound’s current high school students are on their schools’ honor rolls, and 24 percent of them are in the National Honor Society. Their average SAT scores are a full 200 points higher than the national average for similar income eligible students. This is in small part due to the support provided by Upward Bound, but much more strongly reflects the drive and motivation of students that choose to be part of the program.
“I joined Upward Bound at Lyndon State College the summer of my sophomore year in high school; that was almost 20 years ago now. To this day I speak frequently and fondly of my experiences in UB. It not only shaped my college trajectory, it has influenced the way I view the disparity in access to education and the importance of support systems for all students. Neither of my parents held a college degree, and as a family we knew that if I wanted to attend college we would need help. We had no idea just how complicated the college application and financial aid processes would be.
“Thankfully, the Upward Bound team not only helped us with the administrative process, but they invested two summers in me. They made sure that I was prepared for my SATs, had volunteer experience, and that I was educationally prepared for the upcoming school year by offering additional math and English courses over the summer. My Upward Bound counselors did more than just help me get into college, they supported me while I was there as well. I had a difficult transition my first semester in college, but the frequent check-ins from UB helped to keep me on-track. I knew other people were invested in my success, and I did not want to let them down. I graduated from college and went on to obtain a Master’s Degree in Higher Education Administration and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
“Today I am the Executive Director of MBA programs for The University of Connecticut,” said Mia Casey Hawlk.
In the fall of 2022, the Lyndon Upward Bound grant was renewed for another five years. The program will see the name of its home college change again – from NVU to Vermont State University. And as the years roll by, Lyndon Upward Bound will continue to provide its exceptional group of first-generation, modest-income, college-bound students the tools they need to attain the education they desire.
