NVU-LYNDON — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program is expanding by incorporating eighth-grade students into the well-established college preparatory program for the first time. Upward Bound is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Education that is committed to providing modest-income, first generation, and college bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school.
Eligible students must be in eighth grade and meet at least one of the following criteria: they will be the first generation in their family to obtain a 4-year college degree, and/or come from a modest income family. Students are considered first generation if neither of their parents or legal guardians possess a bachelor’s degree. Financial eligibility is determined by taxable income and household size. A family of four is eligible if their taxable income for the 2020 tax year is less than $39,300. A student is eligible for the program even if they only meet one of the two criteria.
The team at Upward Bound recognizes that middle school can be an extremely challenging time for students, both academically and socially. A challenging middle-school experience can sometimes dissuade an otherwise academically motivated and gifted student from working to their full extent in high school and even from pursuing their college dreams. The goal of Upward Bound, in expanding to incorporate eighth-grade students, is to ensure that these scholars have access to the support and guidance necessary to their success – in middle school, high school, college and beyond.
Students who are selected participate in a week-long summer program that combines activities including information on careers, college life, and how to be successful in high school and beyond. Students will also meet with staff from UB during the school year to stay in contact and receive academic advising.
During the summer program, students have four hours of preparatory course work during the mornings to prepare them for their high school classes. During the afternoons, all students will have a career and college explorations class, and will spend evenings engaged in a variety of activities designed to expand their educational opportunities and promote cultural and social growth. Each student receives a non-taxable $600 stipend each summer. Additionally, each student is awarded a new Chromebook to use for the duration of the program.
Upward Bound also provides academic guidance, support, and other opportunities to students throughout the school year. While in the program students have the opportunity to participate in community service, attend leadership events, college tours, and financial aid and college planning workshops. Upward Bound is completely free for any eligible participating student.
Eligible and interested eighth-grade students from the Kingdom East School district should reach out to their guidance department for an application or call Upward Bound at 626-5000.
