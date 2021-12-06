NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Now Accepting Applications For 2022

LYNDON — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun accepting applications for new students for the 2022 academic year and summer residential program. Upward Bound is a federally-funded program through the U.S. Department of Education that is committed to providing modest-income, first-generation, and college-bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school.
Eligible students must be in ninth or 10th grade and meet at least one of the following criteria: they will be of the first generation in their family to obtain a 4-year college degree, and/or come from a modest income family. Students are considered first generation if neither of their parents or legal guardians possess a bachelor’s degree. Financial eligibility is determined by taxable income and household size. A family of four is eligible if their taxable income for the 2020 tax year is less than $39,300. A student may be eligible for the program even if they only meet one of the two criteria.
Each year students are selected from 10 area high schools in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and Northern New Hampshire, including: Blue Mountain Union, Canaan Memorial, Craftsbury Academy, Danville School, Hazen Union, Lake Region Union, Lyndon Institute, Woodsville High School, St. Johnsbury Academy and Rivendell Academy. Students spend six weeks of their summers on the campus of NVU-Lyndon where they take college preparatory courses including SAT Prep, hold volunteer work study positions in the local community to explore careers, and spend evenings engaged in a variety of activities designed to expand their educational opportunities and promote cultural and inter-personal growth in preparation for postsecondary education.
Upward Bound also provides academic guidance, support and other opportunities to students throughout the school year. While in the program, students have the opportunity to participate in community service, attend leadership events, college tours, and financial aid and college planning workshops. Upward Bound is free for any eligible participating student.
Applications can be found in the guidance offices at participating high schools and online at www.lyndonupwardbound.com. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
