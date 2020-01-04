NVU–Lyndon Upward Bound Now Accepting Applications For New Students

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun accepting applications for new students for the 2020 academic year and summer residential program. Upward Bound is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Education that is committed to providing modest-income, first generation, college bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. Eligible students must be in 9th or 10th grade and meet at least one of the following criteria: they will be the first generation in their family to obtain a 4-year-college degree, and/or are from a modest income family.
Each year students are selected from 10 area high schools in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and Northern New Hampshire including: Blue Mountain Union, Canaan Memorial, Craftsbury Academy, Danville High School, Hazen Union, Lake Region Union, Lyndon Institute, Woodsville High School, St. Johnsbury Academy and Rivendell Academy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.