NVU–Lyndon Upward Bound Now Accepting Applications
Representing the NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Program are: from left, Chelsea Ott, a senior at Lyndon Institute; Abby Harrington, a senior at Rivendell Academy; Shannon Florentine, a junior at Blue Mountain Union School; Charlie Krebs, a junior at St. Johnsbury Academy; and Vicki Scherer, also a junior at SJA. (Courtesy photo)

NORTHERN VERMONT UNIVERSITY-LYNDON — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program has begun accepting applications for new students for the 2022- 2023 academic year and summer residential program. Upward Bound is a federally-funded program through the U.S. Department of Education that is committed to providing modest-income, first-generation, and college-bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. This is the first year in the program’s new grant cycle that will conclude in 2027. Upward Bound has hosted students on the Lyndon campus continuously since the program’s beginning in 1980.

To participate in Upward Bound, students must be in 9th or 10th grade and meet at least one of the following criteria: they will be of the first generation in their family to obtain a four-year college degree, and/or come from a modest income family. Students are considered first generation if neither of their parents or legal guardians possess a bachelor’s degree. Financial eligibility is determined by taxable income and household size. A family of four is eligible if their taxable income for the 2021 tax year is less than $41,625. A student may be eligible for the program even if they only meet one of the two criteria.

