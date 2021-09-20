NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Student Tours Vermont Tech

LYNDON CENTER — Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon Upward Bound program brought Lyndon Institute senior, Agnieska LaFleur to tour Vermont Technical College in Randolph, on Sept. 10. The visit began with a 30 minute admission’s information session led by an admission’s counselor. Aggie then accompanied an Upward Bound staff member, got a private and individualized tour of the campus.
The tour of the campus highlighted the school’s academic and athletic facilities, dining hall, private orchard, social spaces, and the mountain views around campus. VTC prides itself on being student centered, so the tour also highlighted some of the many pieces of campus that have been student designed – such as an experimental rubber shingling on the roof of an academic building.
Because Aggie is interested in VTC’s Veterinary Technician program, one of the college’s most popular programs, she was able to visit the labs and classrooms associated with the program. Additionally, she was able to speak with the head of the Veterinary Technician program at the college to learn even more about what life as a student in the program looks like.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 8 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, please contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
