NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Students Attend Annual Sophomore Summit

LYNDONVILLE – November 8th, Eight Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound students attended the annual Sophomore Summit, hosted by the University of Vermont Admissions team, on Nov. 8. Sophomore Summit is a workshop event which is meant to engage college-bound, high school students in conversations about their academic future. This is an important event for moderate-income and first-generation students who may have had limited access to college campuses in the past and who know little about the college admissions and financial aid process.
Attending the workshops were Upward Bound students Ray Brooks, Makenna Emmons, Maya DeCesare, Shannon Florentine, Summer Guilmette, Zofia Kosakowski, Cady Robillard and Victoria Scherer.
The day began with a campus tour led by a current UVM student. The NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound team was accompanied by the SUNY Plattsburgh Upward Bound program for this in-depth look at all the Burlington university has to offer. Students learned about the many majors and programs offered at UVM, the opportunities presented by the campus, were able to see a typical college dormitory, as well as the library and some academic buildings. The tour allowed students to imagine themselves attending UVM and provided an immersive experience for them.
Following the campus tour, students were provided with a boxed lunch and allowed the opportunity to debrief on their experience so far. All the NVU-Lyndon students spoke about the excitement of the University and engaged in a conversation about the things they liked and disliked.
The day ended with a brief presentation from the Admission’s team. A current first-year student spoke on his experience and answered questions about life at UVM, sharing what he liked and what he struggled with. An Admission’s counselor presented on the financial aid process, explaining what it is and how students can receive aid to help them meet their postsecondary goals. Students got a sneak peek at the admissions process. They were shown four different high school transcripts and, with the help of the counselor, assessed them to determine whether the student would be admitted to UVM or not. This underlined the importance of taking a college preparatory schedule in high school and the effect that grades, GPA (grade point average) and class rank can have gaining admission to college.
Overall, they day was a great success and the eight NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound students left with a new take on college admissions and UVM in general.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 8 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at 626-5000.
