NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Students Attend Middlebury College Tour

Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon Upward Bound program brought three students — Madison Wilson, Maple Bottinelli and Jarrett Wilkins — to Middlebury College for a tour of campus on June 29.
The students started off with an hour-long tour by a current Middlebury College “super senior Feb” – a last semester February graduate. The tour covered life on campus, academic buildings, dining hall, athletic facilities and discussion of Middlebury student culture. After the tour, the students had an opportunity to ask the guide, admissions counselor, and other admissions student staff questions.
Upward Bound and Middlebury alumna, Rebecca Doucet, also accompanied them on the tour and was able to supplement the experience by showing them other locations on campus not normally covered in the tour, as well as answer any additional questions the students had.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in eight area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.