LYNDON CENTER — Six Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students joined other Upward Bound students from neighboring programs for the annual Three-For-All College Tour event hosted by The University of Vermont, Saint Michael’s College and Champlain College on May 12. The event was held virtually this year and lasted roughly an hour.
The event started off with a welcome introduction followed by a short admissions presentation from each college. The second half of the event was led by a student panel of current students and alumni from each school. They talked about their personal college experiences, future goals, successes and challenges, and the transition from high school. Student were given the chance to ask questions to the panel, and enjoyed learning about what each school has to offer as they work on crafting their college lists.
NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound currently has two alumni attending Champlain College, six attending the University of Vermont and two prospective students who have recently deposited at UVM, and almost 40 years of graduates from all three schools. Historically, these three colleges have worked incredibly hard to support TRIO students and NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound students have found great success at each of these schools, and graduate at a very high success rate.
The students who attended from the NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound program are: Gemma Stowell, a sophomore at Lyndon Institute, interested in Social Work/Law; Jarrett Wilkins, a junior at LI, interested in Physical Therapy; Eli Hooker, a sophomore at LI, interested in Physical Therapy and Engineering; Madi Wilson, a junior at St. Johnsbury Academy, interested in Psychology; Benjamin Perreault, a junior at Rivendell Academy, interested in Chemistry and Archeology; Courtney Lewis, a junior at SJA, interested in Nursing and Sports Medicine.
Upward Bound at NVU–Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education committed to providing modest-income, first-generation, college-bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works with 75 students in nine Northeast Kingdom high schools, who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. Upward Bound students receive support services throughout the school year and spend six weeks of their summer on the campus of NVU–Lyndon. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
