NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Students Participate In A Maine Selective College Tour

These Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students were recent guests of three of Maine’s most selective colleges: from left, Chelsea Ott, a junior at Lyndon Institute; Abby Harrington, a junior at Rivendell Academy; Shannon Florentine, a sophomore at Blue Mountain Union School; Charlie Krebs, a junior at Craftsbury Academy; Vicki Scherer, a sophomore at St. Johnsbury Academy. (Courtesy photo)
LYNDONVILLE — Five Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students were the guest of three of Maine’s most selective colleges recently; Colby College, Bates College and Bowdoin College. For many of these schools, these were some of the first in-person college tours they have given in over a year.
The students started off with a presentation by an admissions officer at Colby which covered retention rate, campus life, cost and life after college. The students then had a 90-minute tour by two Colby students, that covered life on campus, academic buildings, dining hall and athletic facilities.
The Upward Bound students then traveled to Lewiston, Maine for a self-guided tour of Bates College, a small private liberal arts college with just over 1800 students. The students were also able to see a 30-minute virtual information session about the campus and it’s history, the community, and their holistic approach to admissions.
The final college of the three day tour was Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. Bowdoin College and Upward Bound have a long history — one of the very first Upward Bound program’s in the country started at Bowdoin in 1965. At that time Upward Bound was considered an “experimental program” and Bowdoin was one of 19 colleges to participate in this new educational opportunity program. Bowdoin’s commitment to first generation and moderate income students is evident by the fact that first Upward Bound program on campus today.
The NVU-Lyndon students enjoyed a presentation by Evan Shoaf who covered academic programming, the admissions timetable, standardized testing and financial aid. Bowdoin is one of 17 colleges in the US who have a no-loan promise for young scholars. The students had a 90-minute walking tour of the campus and had a chance to see the beautiful facilities.
Upward Bound at Northern Vermont University is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 9 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office, (802) 626-5000.
