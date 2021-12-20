NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Students Tour Castleton University

LYNDONVILLE – Four Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound students chose to spend their day off from school on Oct. 11, taking part in an open house at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. Felicity Perreault, Gemma Stowell, Victoria Scherer and Benjamin Perreault met on the NVU-Lyndon campus on that morning, joined by Upward Bound and Castleton alumna Lauren Holt who shared her college experiences, offered the student’s advice and answer any questions about Castleton.
When the Upward Bound students arrived at the Castleton campus, they dined in the University’s Huden Dining Hall where they could experience what meals as a student at Castleton would be like. The students then sat in on a presentation about CU, learning about the degree programs offered, the admission’s process and the financial aid offered. Following this presentation, the students were assigned their tour guides — two current students at the University — and toured the campus. Each tour guide shared their experiences at CU, providing information about clubs, organizations, classes and social life on campus.
The Upward Bound students visited the campus library, residence halls, athletic and academic facilities, arts and performance center and more, and also met with a representative from the athletics’ department.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 8 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.