NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Students Tour Husson, University of Maine

Five TRIO Upward Bound students, from Northern Vermont University–Lyndon, traveled to Bangor, Maine Feb. 21-22 for an overnight trip to tour two colleges: The University of Maine at Orono, and Husson University.
Their first stop was Husson University, a small, private liberal arts college in Bangor, Maine. After eating lunch at the Dickerman dining center, the students had a tour of the campus and its facilities, led by a student in Husson’s Education program.
During the tour students were able to see a lecture hall, dorm room, the library, the dining hall, the athletic facilities and other campus resources. The students were given a brief admissions presentation that included information about the application process, financial aid, acceptance rate, student population, sports and campus life. During the evening, the students enjoyed a nice dinner, candle pin bowling and arcade games.
The following day, the student traveled to Orono, Maine for a tour and admissions presentation at The University of Maine. Whereas Husson is a small college with a student body population of just under 3,000 students, U Maine Orono is much bigger in size with a population of 11,500. The flagship campus for the University of Maine system, U Maine Orono is a public research institution in a suburban setting. The students toured the campus and it’s amenities, and then were given a brief admission presentation where they were able to ask questions and learn more about the college.
For some of the students, this is one of very few out-of-state trips that they’ve taken since the pandemic began in 2020, and these are the first colleges that they’ve had the opportunity to tour. Being able to explore and compare different campuses is an important part of the college application process. The students benefited from, and enjoyed being able to tour both campuses and explore a different part of New England.
Upward Bound at Northern Vermont University is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 9 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
