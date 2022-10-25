NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Students Tour Keene State College

These Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound students, who toured Keene State College on Oct. 8, are shown with Keene’s college mascot, Hootie. From left are Felicity Perreault, a senior at Lyndon Institute; Zofia Kosakowski, a junior at Rivendell Academy; Hootie; and Rosalynn Zaun, a sophomore at LI. (Courtesy photo)
LYNDONVILLE — Three Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound students toured Keene State College during their Fall Open House on Oct. 8. The students were the guests of the admissions office, who offered them a chance to hear an admission presentation, tour the 600 acre campus, and talk with professors from each of Keene’s 40 programs. Students were welcomed with an introductory presentation and student panel who were honest, humorous and excited to share their experiences of life on campus.
The tour on campus was a unique blend of a self-guided tour that also included Keene students and staff at each stop to answer questions and give more in-depth tours of specific buildings. The highlight of the tour was the opportunity for students to talk to current professors about the majors they were interested in. Upward Bound students spent a majority of the day gathering information on the areas of study they are considering pursuing after high school. Additionally, the students were able to visit with a counselor from the college’s Student Support Services Program – a sister TRIO program to Upward Bound. He explained the seamless services provided to first-generation and moderate-income, college-bound students. The day culminated with lunch in the college’s dining commons.
Located in southwestern New Hampshire, Keene State is a liberal arts college with unique majors, a student support system – especially for first-generation college students – and very active athletic teams. The group of Lyndon students were interested in learning about a variety of Keene’s majors, including Art, Psychology, Education, Biology and Business Management.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 10 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams.
