NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Students Tour Maine Colleges And Universities

LYNDON CENTER — Following the conclusion of their 40th summer program, seven Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students set off for a two-day trip in which they toured five of Maine’s premier colleges and universities.
On the morning of Aug. 2, the group of students toured the campus of the University of Maine at Farmington after spending the night in one of the college’s dormitories. The group split up that afternoon, and students chose to tour either Thomas College or Colby College, both located in Waterville, Maine. The following morning, the students concluded their trip with tours of either Husson University, located in Bangor, or The University of Maine at Orono.
This trip was an excellent opportunity for these Upward Bound students, ranging from sophomores to seniors in high school, to explore college campuses and learn more about the admissions process, campus life academic programs, and what different types of colleges have to offer. At each of the schools, students were able to tour classrooms, dorm rooms, dining areas, athletic facilities, the library, and a variety of campus amenities.
The students were accompanied by members of the Upward Bound staff, three of which are alumni of the program and are finishing up their roles as AmeriCorps Members serving as Tutor Counselor Mentors (TCM’s) with the Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program (LEAP) for Lyndon Upward Bound’s residential summer program. They are also recent college graduates or current college students. This mentor relationship allowed students to generate impactful conversations and ask in-depth college related questions, both of the college representatives and the TCM’s.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 8 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
