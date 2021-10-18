NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Students Tour Saint Michael’s College

LYNDONVILLE – Three Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound students utilized their day off from school on Oct. 8 to continue their college and career search by attending a campus-wide tour and admissions presentation of Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt. Lauren Girouard, Victoria Scherer and Madisyn Lamont began their tour with an admissions presentation which gave the students an overview of the college, the application process, admissions requirements, popular majors, academic resources on campus and student life.
After the informational session, the Upward Bound students went on an hour-long personal tour of the campus. Students were able to see the academic buildings, classrooms, residence halls, dining facilities, the campus church and athletic facilities. The tour was led by a current sophomore in the Education Department at SMC, which was fitting because all three Upward Bound students are interested in studying Education in college. The students asked important questions specifically about the Education program and discover the unique opportunities that SMC provides.
Before heading home, the students were treated to a lunch of 5 Guys Burgers and Fries at the Oakledge Park water front, where they were joined by NVU- Upward Bound Alumni David Richardson who is a current freshman at the University of Vermont. David spoke about his experience at UVM so far, and give them some advice as they work to find the right college.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in eight area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
