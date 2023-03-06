The following area students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the president’s list. Area students include: Beatrix Savoy of Craftsbury; Matthew Parker of Danville; Alison Harris of East Burke; Silas Lowenthal of East Hardwick; Joey Hall of Greensboro Bend; Emily Kimball of Hardwick; Macy Vogan of Hardwick; Denise Goodridge of Irasburg; Kendra Simpson of Jay; Danielle Hallam of Lyndon; Cassidy Kittredge of Lyndonville; Marisa Schlegel of Lyndonville; Sydney Smith of Lyndonville; Jeffrey Blais of Newport; Sydney Vanier of Newport Center; Amber Morse of Orleans; Samson Fickes of Peacham; Heather Smires of Peacham; William Casciari of St. Johnsbury; Emily Ely of St. Johnsbury; Katie Gauthier of St. Johnsbury; Jenni Groft of St. Johnsbury; Ellen Tierney of St. Johnsbury; Sarah Kramer of West Burke; Miles Haimovitch of Waterford; Alex Hayes of Waterford; Ashley Callister of West Charleston.
The following area students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list.
Annabelle Doucet of Barton; Sage Smith of Colebrook, N.H.; Kaden Brown of Concord; Hannah Gordon of Concord; Ida Eames of Craftsbury Common; Abigail Bradshaw of Danville; Derrick Litz of Danville; Cassandra Pastula of Danville; Kaylee Ward of Danville; Kyle Wu of Derby; Lincoln Michaud of East Hardwick; Jarrett Wilkins of East Haven; Brookelyn Dennis of East Ryegate; Cole Alexander of Glover; Mitchell Poirier of Glover; Shaunn Shaw of Guildhall; Sam Avery of Hardwick; Kate Voganschneider of Hardwick; Alyssa Fryman of Lancaster, N.H.; Isabella Mertens of Lunenburg; Emmallie Bailey of Lyndonville; Jordan Ball of Lyndonville; Hailey Demers of Lyndonville; Abby Lindhardt of Lyndonville; Emma Newland of Lyndonville; Bryon Noyes of Lyndonville; Indigo Pagan of Lyndonville; Kaylynn Pinsonneault of Lyndonville; Matthew Raccuglia of Lyndonville; Emma Renaudette of Lyndonville; James Sanborn of Lyndonville; Karly Cordwell of Milan, N.H.; Riann Fortin of Newport; Desiree Malshuk of Newport; Hunter Masson of Newport; Brett Roy of Newport; Tj Santaw of Newport; Lara Lee Thomlinson of Newport; Kristen Watters of Newport; Meghan Nguyen of Newport Center; Libby Billé of North Stratford, N.H.; Jess Carr of North Troy; Alexis Middleton-Malshuk of Orleans; Christine-Rae Switser of Orleans; Katherine Anderson of St. Johnsbury; Antonio Carlisle of St. Johnsbury; Katie Cushing of St. Johnsbury; Jack Cushman of St. Johnsbury; Cody Despins of St. Johnsbury; Alexander Hume of St. Johnsbury; Adriana Lemieux of St. Johnsbury; Tristan Miller of St. Johnsbury; Jonah Plazek of St. Johnsbury; Emma Powers of St. Johnsbury; Jacob Baesemann of Waterford; Delaney Noyes of West Burke; Dixie Vestal of West Burke; Kadienne Whitcomb of West Burke; William Thomas of West Glover; Abigail Desjarlais of Westfield.
