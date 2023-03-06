The following area students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the president’s list. Area students include: Beatrix Savoy of Craftsbury; Matthew Parker of Danville; Alison Harris of East Burke; Silas Lowenthal of East Hardwick; Joey Hall of Greensboro Bend; Emily Kimball of Hardwick; Macy Vogan of Hardwick; Denise Goodridge of Irasburg; Kendra Simpson of Jay; Danielle Hallam of Lyndon; Cassidy Kittredge of Lyndonville; Marisa Schlegel of Lyndonville; Sydney Smith of Lyndonville; Jeffrey Blais of Newport; Sydney Vanier of Newport Center; Amber Morse of Orleans; Samson Fickes of Peacham; Heather Smires of Peacham; William Casciari of St. Johnsbury; Emily Ely of St. Johnsbury; Katie Gauthier of St. Johnsbury; Jenni Groft of St. Johnsbury; Ellen Tierney of St. Johnsbury; Sarah Kramer of West Burke; Miles Haimovitch of Waterford; Alex Hayes of Waterford; Ashley Callister of West Charleston.

The following area students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list.

