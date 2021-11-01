JOHNSON and LYNDONVILLE — Scholarships to Northern Vermont University will be awarded to winners and runners up of the 2021-2022 Vermont High School Writing Contest. The winner and runner-up in each category — fiction, non-fiction and poetry — will receive an NVU scholarship of $1,000 or $500, respectively, renewable for four years, along with cash awards, the opportunity to publish their work in the NVU-based Green Mountains Review and the League of Vermont Writers’ League Lines, and a one-year membership to the League of Vermont Writers.
Co-sponsored by NVU and the League of Vermont Writers, the contest is open to all Vermont students in grades 9-12, including those who homeschool. The deadline for entries is Nov. 15. Winners will be announced on or about Jan. 15, 2022.
“NVU and the League conceived of the contest to encourage and celebrate the next generation of Vermont writers,” said Tyrone Shaw, professor of writing and literature at NVU. “Young writers, especially, need encouragement and support. This contest is designed to provide that, as well as recognize the schools and teachers that provide the foundation of their education.”
NVU’s Johnson campus has long offered a bachelor of fine arts degree in creative writing. The League, founded in 1929, is Vermont’s oldest association of writers and has included many prominent Vermont authors over its long history. When the NVU-Johnson writing department decided to revive the contest, Shaw thought that a partnership with the League would be a natural fit.
The League’s president, Shawn Anderson, agrees. “For many decades, the League has provided a vibrant, nurturing community for Vermont writers of all levels. We think this endeavor will help encourage a new generation of writers and mark the beginning of a wonderful collaboration between NVU, the League, and the Vermont high school community.”
Students are free to choose a theme to explore within one of the three categories, within the 2,000-word limit. One entry per contestant; entries will be judged by three judges in each category. NVU will host an on-campus event in early 2022 to honor these students and their schools, teachers, and families.
Entry forms and submission requirements are available at NorthernVermont.edu/HSWritingContest.
For more information, contact Tyrone Shaw at tyrone.shaw@northernvermont.edu or Henry Parker at hank@hankparkerauthor.com (for the League of Vermont Writers).
Northern Vermont University is a two-campus institution of higher education that combines the best of our campuses’ nationally recognized liberal arts and professional programs. At Northern Vermont University, our goal is to guide curious, motivated, and engaged students on their paths to success and their places in the world. NVU Online offers flexible, affordable, high-quality options for learners pursuing their bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as certificates. NVU offers a full range of associates, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees as well as credit and non-credit certificates and professional development courses. Learn more at NorthernVermont.edu.
The League of Vermont Writers, established in 1929 by Dorothy Canfield Fisher and Helen Hartness Flanders, is Vermont’s oldest association of writers and has included many prominent Vermont authors over its long history. While the League continues to adapt to changes in the publishing industry and advances in technology, as Karen Lorentz wrote in her history of the League’s first 70 years, “One thing has remained steady: the desire to promote education and networking among members so as to inspire writing and expand opportunities for publication.” Learn more at LeagueofVermontWriters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.