In these most difficult and disruptive of time, we all need order and a schedule. We need to create our own personal pockets of order to help with the external chaos. So, let’s create a daily schedule:
• Sleep! You need a “straight 8.” Sleep will strengthen your immune system. It will give you a few hours off from worry and stress. It will help you face the next day with energy and clarity. It will offer resilience. It will keep you healthy. Yes, sleep is difficult for some and when we are worried and anxious, it is harder but not impossible. Remember your “sleep hygiene.” Put the phone in the kitchen on a charger and use an alarm clock — they are cheap, and you probably have one in a drawer somewhere. Turn off the computer and do some reading and make bedtime peaceful and private. Here’s a hint — when you have those wakeful hours in the night (I refer to these as the “sweat and fret”) practice your deep breathing and meditation techniques. OK, you can go get your phone and use a meditation app if this is an issue for you. Rest is rest. Sometimes an hour of quiet meditation can equal more than an hour of sleep. Your best thoughts and ideas come at this peaceful, not quite asleep, not quite awake time — so keep a notebook by the bed when inspiration hits.
