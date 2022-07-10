Olivia Davison, of Hardwick, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Salem State University in Massachusetts. She will begin her sophomore year in the fall. Olivia is the daughter of Timothy and Miranda Davison, and the granddaughter of Jim and Vanessa Davison and Brenda Judkins, all of Hardwick.
Olivia Davison Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Salem State University
- Olivia Davison Named to Spring 2022 Dean's List at Salem State University
