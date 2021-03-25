One More Nail in the Coffin
To the Editor:
As there were American Indians on both my Mother’s and Father”s side of the family I am well aware of the forced sterilizations, records destroyed, and names changed to English names in an effort to hide any trace of these Natives. As the saying went ” The only good Indian is a dead Indian”
Charles Camber
Wheelock, Vt.
