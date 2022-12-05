Onward and Upward Bound at LI: A New Program For ‘First Gens’ Takes Flight
Lindsay Carpenter, at right, the director of Lyndon Institute’s new Upward Bound program, is seen here working with Malik Williamson, Grade 10, in the school’s library. LI now has its own in-house Upward Bound program made possible by a Federal grant written by Rick Williams, director of Upward Bound at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. (Photo courtesy of Javin Leonard, LI)

LYNDON CENTER — This fall, Lyndon Institute launched a new program to help students achieve the dream of achieving a four-year college degree. With the help of a generous Federal grant, LI now has its own in-house Upward Bound program, one of the few such programs in the country and the first and only one of its kind in Vermont.

As our society — its economy, its institutions, its systems — becomes increasingly advanced, more and more jobs require some level of postsecondary education, especially a four-year degree. And while a college degree doesn’t guarantee financial success (nor does the lack of one guarantee financial failure), the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities reports that a person with a bachelor’s degree is half as likely to be unemployed and will, on average, earn $1.2 million more over the course of their lifetime than a person with only a high school diploma.

