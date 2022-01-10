BARTON — Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) was recently awarded a $4,500 grant for its students and educators to use virtual and augmented reality in education from Consolidated Communication’s Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program. The program directs support to K-12 schools within the company’s service area in support of innovative, technology-focused learning programs that advance creative student learning, develop 21st century skills and promote critical thinking.
Virtual and augmented reality are technological fields with a wide variety of applications. This grant will engage students, educators, administrators, and community members across the supervisory union in envisioning current and future possible uses these fields might have in education. This engagement will be created in virtual environments with Oculus virtual reality headsets and various virtual apps.
“I’m excited that our students will get a chance to use an emerging technology and to consider how that technology might be useful in education,” shared Charles Supernaw, an OCSU educator and parent. “We’re grateful to Consolidated for their generosity in giving our kids a chance to build skills and experience in a technology that has many possibilities.”
Middle- and high-school teachers from the seven schools of OCSU will have the option to offer virtual experiences to students in their classrooms. Students might explore the Colosseum in Rome, create 3D art, or move through the International Space Station, among many possibilities.
“An important component of the Consolidated Connects grant program is to advance creative student learning through initiatives and experiences like OCSU students will have through the schools’ virtual and augmented reality programming,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president, corporate communications and investor relations, Consolidated Communications. “The program will provide significant opportunities that enhance students’ learning and skills development with lasting impact.”
OCSU is comprised of seven towns — Albany, Barton, Brownington, Glover, Irasburg, Orleans and Westmore, — two school districts, Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School and Lake Region Union High School, supporting six K-8 elementary schools, the Orleans Central Early Childhood Program, and Lake Region Union High School. There are approximately 1,100 students enrolled in the entire district, and the OCSU employs approximately 300 staff members.
