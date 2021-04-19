Owen Krisak, of Newport, has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Mass. The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Owen is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Man Indicted For Rolling Out Of Walmart With Cart
- Police: Man Clocked Over 100 In Stolen Jeep
- Autosaver Group Donates Electric Car To St. Johnsbury Academy’s Driver’s Ed Program
- Four Maple Trees Donated To McIndoe Falls Academy
- CDC Issues Warning About Travel To Canada
- Local Restaurant Owner To Appear On Chopped
- Bethlehem Development Revives Traffic Safety Concerns Among Selectmen
- Hundreds Sign Petition To Restore Danville School Mascot
- COVID Worsens Youth Mental Health Struggles
- NEK Farm Meeting Special Needs With Equine Therapy
Local Sports
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Simpson, Lyndon Rout Rutland In Return Of Spring H.S. Sports
- Weekend Scores (April 17-18) And Monday’s Schedule
- Saturday’s Top Local Sports Performers (April 17)
- North Country’s Korey Champney: The Record’s 2021 Girls Hockey Player Of The Year
- 2021 Area Vermont/New Hampshire H.S. Tennis Previews
- Friday’s Local Scores (April 16) And Weekend Schedule
- Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer: The Record’s 2021 Gymnast Of The Year
- Vermont, New Hampshire Rosters Announced For Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
- Thursday’s Local Scores (April 15) And Friday’s Schedule
- North Country’s Jack Young: The Record’s 2021 Nordic Skier Of The Year
Local Features
- NCCA Students Achieve Perfect Attendance In A COVID Year
- Tina Tripodina Named New Century Transfer Scholar
- Community College System Of NH Begins Awarding Professional Digital Badges
- Area Students Named to Honor and Deans Lists for Fall 2020 at CCV
- Logan Chaput Inducted into Honor Society at Ithaca College
- Area Students Graduate in December 2020 from Castleton University
- Rachel Savoie Awarded Kilmer Undergraduate Research Apprenticeship
- George Varney Participates In Research Program At Hamilton College
- Louis Down Named To Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Simpson University
- Springfield College Names Fall 2020 Dean’s List Honors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.