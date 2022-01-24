Owen Krisak, of Newport, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston, Mass. The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Owen is a member of the Class of 2022, and is majoring in Media Arts Production.

