PALS Annual Turkey Trot
Lisbon PALS (Parents Assisting Lisbon Schools) hosted their first annual Turkey Trot Nov. 19. Despite temperatures not much above freezing, over 80 people participated in either the 1.6k race or the 5k race. Lisbon Regional School seventh-grader Ryan Doubleday was the overall winner of the first annual 5k, besting runner-up Eric Santos of Landaff at the finish line. All proceeds of the event will be used to support PALS initiatives. (Courtesy photo)

