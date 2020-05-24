Administration staff and teachers representing the schools in Lunenburg and Gilman, along with the sheriff, a deputy, several volunteer firefighters, and two bus drivers, joined together to hold a Parade of Cheer on May 6 for the schools’ students and families. Featured in the parade was the school mascots, the Gilman Eagle and Lunenburg Lion. Above, Principal Cheryl McVetty, husband Brad, and dog Bo, escort the school mascots, the Lunenburg Lion and the Gilman Eagle on the parade route; at right, the Chase family, Matt, Crystal, and daughters Jazmyn, Aliyah and Avery send a message of thanks; Hailey and Alia Williams send thoughts of appreciation; Hayzen McGinnis misses her teachers.

