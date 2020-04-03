The Parents Helpline is open and helping! We understand isolation, though necessary for preventing the spread of the corona 19 virus, can be very challenging for families with children.

Young children need and actually thrive with predictable structure to their days, as well as attention and interactive play. They need their naps and their down time too, as well as exercise and time to play outdoors.

