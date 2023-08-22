Peacham Elementary School resumes classes on Aug. 28. The following are the bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year.
NOTE: Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. No switching of buses to go to friends houses.
Bus Route — Shawn
AM: 6:30, Park & Ride; 6:46, Thaddeus Steven/Varnum roads; 6:50, 103 Thaddeus Steven Rd.; 6:51, mail boxes at intersection; 6:55, Library; 6:56, Slack Street; 6:59, Max Mountain Road/Maple Tree Lane; 7:05, Worcester Road/Maple Tree Lane; 7:07, 1531 Green Bay Loop; 7:09, 927 Green Bay Loop; 7:10, 304 Green Bay Loop; 7:12, 2139 County Rd.; 7:15, 1104 Great Rd.; 7:22, 52 Governor Mattocks Rd.; 7:25, 45 Farrow Farm Rd.; 7:29, 147 Peacham Groton Rd.; 7:30, 360 South Main St.; 7:32, Peacham Church; 7:34, 94 Church St.; 7:36, Firehouse; 7:40, School; 7:50, Barnet School.
PM: 3, 360 South Main St.; 3:05, 147 Peacham Groton Rd.; 3:07, 52 Governor Mattocks Rd.; 3:15, 1104 Great Rd.; 3:20, 2139 Country Rd.; 3:23, 304 Green Bay Loop; 3:25, 927 Green Bay Loop; 3:30, Worcester Road/Maple Tree Lane; 3:31, Mack Mountain Road/Maple Tree Lane; Hapenny/Penny/Slack streets; 3:40, 43 Slack St.; 3:43, Peacham Cafe; 3:47, 150 Church St.; 3:49, Fire House; 3:50, Mail boxes at intersection; 3:55, 600 Peacham/Danville roads; 4:10, West Danville Park & Ride.
