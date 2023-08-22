Peacham Elementary School resumes classes on Aug. 28. The following are the bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year.

NOTE: Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. No switching of buses to go to friends houses.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.