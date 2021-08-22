Peacham Elementary School resumes classes on Aug. 26. The following is the bus route for the 2021-2022 school year.
AM: 6:30, Park & Ride; 6:35, 1578 Keiser Pond Rd.; 6:37, 1356 Old County Rd.; 6:47, Thaddeus Steven Road/Varnum Road; 6:53, 1518 East Peacham Rd.; 6:57, 1057 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 7, Peacham Café, Peacham Church; 7:06, 1643 Green Bay Loop; 7:07, 1531 Green Bay Loop; 7:08, 1178 Green Bay Loop; 7:09, 927 Green Bay Loop; 7:10, 304 Green Bay Loop; 7:12, 2139 County Rd.; 7:21, 52 Gov. Mattocks Rd.; 7:23, 360 South Peacham Rd.; 7:26, Worcester Road/Maple Tree Lane; 7:30, 94 Church St.; 7:32, School.
PM: 3:01, Peacham Café; 3:02, Peacham Church; 3:05, 43 Slack St.; 3:06, Slack Street; 3:07, 1057 Bayley Hazen Rd.; 3:08, 94 Church St.; 3:09, 150 Church St.; 3:15, Worcester Road/Maple Tree Lane; 3:18, 514 Maple Tree Lane; 3:19, 360 South Main St.; 3:20, Peacham Groton Road; 3:22, 147 Peacham Groton Rd.; 3:24, 52 Gov. Mattocks Rd.; 3:32, 1104 Great Rd.; 3:33, 931 Green Bay Loop; 3:38, Green Bay Loop; 3:39, 1531 Green Bay Loop, 304 Green Bay Loop; 3:40, 2139 Country Rd.; 3:50, Stevenson Road/East Peacham Road; 4:01, 13 East Peacham Rd.; 4:03, 1518 East Peacham Rd.; 4:05, Old County Road; 4:07, 1578 Keiser Pond Rd.; 4:19, West Danville Park & Ride.
