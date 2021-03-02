Peacham Residents To Approve Student-Proposed Article

Peacham voters weighed an extra special article yesterday: one that would adopt names chosen by Peacham School students for the five town snowplows and trucks.
Article 36 asked residents to approve the names democratically selected by class groups.
PreK students chose “Sparkles,” kindergarteners chose “Ice Cream,” first- and second-graders chose “Day Blaze,” third- and fourth-graders chose “Fearless Frosty” and fifth- and sixth-graders chose “Got Snow?”
Mike Heath, school board member, outgoing Peacham select board chair, and father of a Peacham School fifth-grader, came up with the idea.
Heath first broached the subject of involving kids in local governance about five years ago but, despite support, could not think of a good way to do so … until a couple of months ago.
“The [plow naming] idea came from a story that was playing on VPR as I was dropping my daughter off at school,” Heath.
In December 2020, news broke about a Scottish company that names each of their snowplows — and even holds a naming contest for some of them.
“As my daughter was jumping out of the car, I ran it by [Principal Sam McLeod] who thought it was a great idea,” said Heath on Tuesday. “And now, here we are!”
McLeod, in his first year at the school, has been working on integrating more civics-related curriculum in the school.
“One of our emphases this year has been promoting positive citizenship,” McLeod said Tuesday from the Peacham Town Hall. “We thought this would be a fun way to get kids started with connecting to their community and their local government as well as to help develop a sense of place and belonging.”
“It’s something they could talk to their parents and their older brothers and sisters about and say ‘this is what we did, this is what we came up with, this is our name on this plow, on this truck,’” he continued.
Students in each of the small school’s five class groups submitted name suggestions and then held a class-wide election to pick just one.
“The students really got behind it and had fun with it,” said McLeod. “The kids were really great about supporting the class consensus even if their name wasn’t selected. They were all very excited about what they collaboratively decided upon, even if it wasn’t what they initially wanted.”
Heath originally hoped for a more interactive process than this year’s subdued Australian ballot election.
“The process didn’t quite have the educational component that it probably could have due to COVID,” he said. “My vision was to really have the students get out and petition and go through the entire process, to watch the article get amended from the floor at town meeting, that whole thing.”
However, in the future McLeod and Heath plan to have Peacham School students present one new name for consideration each year at town meeting.
The town, on a leasing program, will be trading in one snow plow or truck each year.
“The theory is that every year we will be replacing a truck, which will then need a name,” said Heath.
“Hopefully next year and the years after this becomes a tradition in Peacham,” he added.
Heath believes the process will educate not only students but also residents unfamiliar with Vermont municipal governance.
“At the Peacham informational meeting I was encouraging residents to really have fun with it,” he said. “One resident suggested that this doesn’t have to be just an educational component for students but for adults as well, especially those who have never been to an in-person town meeting. It can be quite intimidating, all the procedures and the processes.”
McLeod hopes this process “will help create leaders of tomorrow and civic-minded, empathetic, well-rounded students who are interested in more than just academic development.”
Currently, the town’s snowplows and trucks do not have names. Heath believes their doors will be lettered with their new selections.
“I believe that’s the most inexpensive way to do it,” he said. “We have to get the doors lettered anyway with ‘Town of Peacham.’”
Final vote tallies on the article were not available at press time, but the measure is expected to pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.