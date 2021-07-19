Physics of the Hand

Ernest Lillicrap, a 2021 graduate of United Christian Academy in Newport, presents his final project for his AP Physics to the physical science class earlier this spring. The final project is a requirement to complete the course. Students choose to study a topic of physics in which they are interested, write a 5-7 page research paper, and then give a 10-15 minute Power Point presentation. Ernest is going to major in Biomedical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall, so he chose to do his project on the physics of the hand as it related to the Modular Prosthetic Limb. (Courtesy photo)

