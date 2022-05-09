Pies with Staff Volunteers
Students at Woodsville High School recently held a fundraiser — the JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) Diaper Drive — to collect diapers to distribute to needy families in the community. The reward for accomplishing this benefit to the community was a celebration for the class who raising the most diapers — the “Pies with Staff Volunteers.” The volunteers for Pies With Staff were the school’s principal, Eric Chase; Dean of Students Michael Strauch; Art Teacher Stephanie Marston; Tech Ed Teacher Glen Page; and Library, Media, Tech Specialist Scott Nichols. The juniors, the Class of 2023, raised the most amount of diapers — 15,000 diapers for local needy families — and this was their reward. (Courtesy photo)

