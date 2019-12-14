Ten Woodsville High School World Language students competed in the regional Poetry Recitation contest hosted by Hanover High School on Dec. 10. This is the first time the school has competed since 2005. The poems were challenging, and the competition was stiff, but WHS students are already looking forward to next year’s competition. Above, winners of the event included: from left, Aeona Cuaresma, first place, Spanish 1; and Alice Nelson, second place, Spanish 2. Below are members of the French (FR) & Spanish (SP) Competition teams: from left, Aeona Cuaresma (SP); Malerie Ruff (SP); Viola Lupo (SP); Annabelle Townsend (FR); Kyra Carbee (FR); Ava Boudreault (SP); Alice Nelson (SP); Kaylynn Reagan (FR); Haley Porter (FR); and Mikayla Smith (FR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.