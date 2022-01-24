Prep Model UN Award Recipients
St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Payton Molleur, and sophomore, Laura Ponoran, were recognized for their efforts at the St. John’s Prep Model UN held recently. Representing The Bahamas, Payton, at left, won the award for Best Orator in the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. Representing Team Mercedes, Laura won the award for Best Negotiator in the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) Formula One Committee. (Courtesy photos)

