Preparing For State Competition
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Academy's Scholars' Bowl team recently traveled to Spaulding High School in Barre, Vt. for a Super Regional Tournament. All six members of the team contributed to each match. This tournament gets the students ready for the state competition in the spring. Members of SJA's team include: from left, team captain Theodora Montague '23; Anna Casciari '23; Jeremiah Watson '26; Sam Babcock '24; Norah Blankenship '23 and Nico Sipples '23. (Photo by Steve Legge)

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Scholars’ Bowl team recently traveled to Spaulding High School in Barre, Vt. for a Super Regional Tournament. All six members of the team contributed to each match. This tournament gets the students ready for the state competition in the spring. Members of SJA’s team include: from left, team captain Theodora Montague ‘23; Anna Casciari ‘23; Jeremiah Watson ‘26; Sam Babcock ‘24; Norah Blankenship ‘23 and Nico Sipples ‘23. (Photo by Steve Legge)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.