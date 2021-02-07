Principal For A Day At GSCS

Celebrating Catholic Schools Week, students at Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury enjoyed Backwards Day, Crazy Hat Day, ice cube and scavenger hunts. The school capped the week off with the drawing of Principal for a Day. Shown above is Lynn Cartularo, school principal, with Principal for a Day, Ryland Page. (Courtesy Photo)

