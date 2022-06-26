Profile Community Members Host ‘Get a Boost, Have a Blast!’

FRANCONIA, NH — Profile High School community members hosted a “Get a Boost, Have a Blast!” to offer COVID boosters, and vaccines for ages 5 and over on June 18.
Profile National Honors Society (NHS) students — past and present — and members of the community teamed up with the North Country Public Health Network (PHN) to provide COVID-19 booster shots and vaccines for kids ages five and older at the Get a Boost, Have a Blast! event in Franconia.
A departure from the typical vaccination clinic scene, the outdoor set up at Dow Park offered a spread of fun games and activities to keep vaccine recipients busy while they were in observation after getting a shot. The event was the brainchild of rising Profile senior and NHS member, Sam Jacobs, who was motivated to help students kick off the summer with as much protections as possible.
“My main reason for putting on this event was to get kids vaccinated,” said Jacobs. “I currently work at Lafayette Elementary school and seeing how little information was getting to those kids and their parents made me want to ensure that they had a place where they could easily vaccinate/boost their kids now that it was approved.”
Sam connected with PHN to help supply the vaccine doses and secure additional volunteers from the regional Northern NH Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) to fill clinic roles, while he organized his fellow classmates and community members to man the activities. Activity stations included the makings for glitter slime, ninja stress balls, as well water balloons to “Drench a Doc,” to get even with the pediatricians, in good fun, who recommend the shots!
Twenty-two boosters later— 11 to 5-11-year-olds and 11 to the 12-plus age group — Sam reports, “I was ecstatic with the results! When I did the math, it meant we were vaccinating somebody every five minutes during the event, which is pretty amazing.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and COVID boosters for ages 5 and up. On the vaccines.nh.gov website, there is a COVID-19 vaccine locator feature, vaccine maps for children ages 6 months to 4 years and 5-11 years, as well as the ability to find a mobile vaccine clinic or book an onsite mobile clinic for groups. Families with a primary care provider or pediatrician are advised to consult their provider.
The North Country Health Consortium (NCHC) is a non-profit public health organization based in Littleton that collaborates with health and human services providers serving northern New Hampshire. NCHC is the hub of the North Country Public Health Network (PHN). To learn more about the North Country PHN, and other programs and initiatives of NCHC, visit NCHCNH.org, or contact phn@NCHCNH.org.
