Profile School NHS Members Collect Donations For The Bancroft House

FRANCONIA, NH – The Bancroft House was recently honored to be the beneficiary of Profile School’s National Honor Society season of giving donation drive of toiletries and household supplies. The NHS, under the supervision of faculty advisors, Kim Knighton and Tina Marceau, reached out to the Bancroft House, an area homeless shelter, inquiring about the needs of the residents during the holiday season. Students learned that toiletries, laundry detergent, personal hygiene products, even toothbrushes and toothpaste are often lacking for the homeless.
Breaking from the traditional toy, Christmas tree, or food drives, the Profile students embraced a campaign to collect toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other basic essentials for shelter residents. Lancaster Dental Care, located in Lancaster, N.H., offered a donation of dozens of toothbrushes and toothpaste samples. In addition, boxes of laundry detergent, paper products, and personal care items were collected and delivered to the Bancroft House just in time for the holidays.
To date in 2021, the Bancroft House has provided 1723 “bed nights” to over 30 North Country residents. “Without a home under which to have a tree to place gifts or a table to dine at during the holidays, the more basic needs of the homeless are often over looked during the season of giving.” said Kevin Johnson, Bancroft House director. “This donation by Profile’s National Honor Society really responds to the very basic needs of our residents.”
The Bancroft House, founded in 1982, provides a secure, temporary home for women, children and families in need, providing a clean, comfortable and safe environment. The mission of the Bancroft House depends almost completely on the generous support of individuals and private organizations.
