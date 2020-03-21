Project Bike Tech: Much More Than Bike Mechanics

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LYNDON CENTER — Project Bike Tech (PBT) is a two-year program at Lyndon Institute where students earn industry certifications from companies such as Park Tool, Shimano, and Trek Travel. Whether graduates directly enter the workforce or continue on to college, they discover how core academic principles can be applied to real-world situations, how cycling can lead to a healthy and green lifestyle, and how they can professionally present themselves to prospective employers, regardless of where they pursue a career. Students in the program incorporate career-building skills and techniques as a component of their experience, and they leave the course knowing the basics of portfolio building, resume writing, and interview tactics.
The program provides students with a stepping stone to a variety of cycling industry careers, including but not limited to engineering, fabrication, marketing, graphic art, sales, writing for publication, trail building, fit specialist and event management. Students enjoy a mix of both classroom and lab time that focuses on the skills necessary to succeed in the 21st Century cycling industry. LI’s PBT program coordinates with its title sponsors, Kingdom Trails and Village Sports Shop, to provide internships and work-based learning opportunities.
